Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash(MGN)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.

Guardian Flight took the man to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette. He is in critical condition and his name has not been released.

Excessive speed and inexperience are the contributing factors to the crash.

Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger EMS, Alger County Rescue 21, Michigan State Police, Tri-County Fire Dept., and Guardian Flight responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
1 dead in snowmobile crash in Luce County
Iron River native Nick Baumgartner gave the award to Jim Kralovec, his t-ball coach when he was...
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
Ralph's Italian Deli new location.
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business

Latest News

Pancake Poster.
Munising Rotary Club makes pancakes with a purpose
Attendee takes flight!
The 2023 Munising Polar Plunge was a success
Richard Jacobson
American Legion Post 44 hosts fundraiser for Air Force veteran
Two contestants pose with their chili.
NMU’s Annual Chili Challenge returns after 3-year hiatus