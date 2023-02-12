Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.

Guardian Flight took the man to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette. He is in critical condition and his name has not been released.

Excessive speed and inexperience are the contributing factors to the crash.

Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger EMS, Alger County Rescue 21, Michigan State Police, Tri-County Fire Dept., and Guardian Flight responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

