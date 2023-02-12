American Legion Post 44 hosts fundraiser for Air Force veteran

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion demonstrated how veterans take care of their own this weekend.

American Legion Post 44 invited the community to attend a fundraiser Saturday. The event was to help the Post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran. Health issues have prevented Jacobson from working and he says his medical and travel expenses have continued to increase.

Jacobson says the community stepped up to help him out.

“This is a pretty special event in my heart,” said Jacobson. “This shows the local community and the veteran population reaching out to somebody that never asked for it but got it anyways.”

The event featured live music, a raffle, and a silent auction.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.