American Legion Post 44 hosts fundraiser for Air Force veteran

Richard Jacobson
Richard Jacobson(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion demonstrated how veterans take care of their own this weekend.

American Legion Post 44 invited the community to attend a fundraiser Saturday. The event was to help the Post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran. Health issues have prevented Jacobson from working and he says his medical and travel expenses have continued to increase.

Jacobson says the community stepped up to help him out.

“This is a pretty special event in my heart,” said Jacobson. “This shows the local community and the veteran population reaching out to somebody that never asked for it but got it anyways.”

The event featured live music, a raffle, and a silent auction.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
1 dead in snowmobile crash in Luce County
Iron River native Nick Baumgartner gave the award to Jim Kralovec, his t-ball coach when he was...
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
Ralph's Italian Deli new location.
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business

Latest News

Two contestants pose with their chili.
NMU’s Annual Chili Challenge returns after 3-year hiatus
Young and old gathered to observe and compete in the annual Cardboard Sled Races.
Cardboard Sled Races in K. I. Sawyer
Local crafters gathered at the Westwood Mall to sell their handmade goods for Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day Craft Show at Westwood Mall
Doozer's and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine's Day event for all ages.
Two Ishpeming Businesses Host Valentine’s Day Event