The 2023 Munising Polar Plunge was a success

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the U.P., 40 degrees is perfect weather for a person to be outdoors and in a pool.

On Saturday, the Munising 2023 Polar plunge took place at the East Channel Brewing Company on Maple Street. The main goal of this event is to raise funds for Special Olympic athletes. Coordinator Carl White said organizing this event is a very easy process.

“We pick an establishment like the East Channel Brewery that will support us and help us provide the venue for the plunge,” said White. “Then we put it out on social media sites for people to come in and register and once they get registered, we have a fun time and raise a lot of money for special Olympic athletes.”

White said there were a total of 36 registered plungers and Carl’s wife Carla White stated that seeing the athlete’s smiling faces is why they love doing this.

One plunger and Munising resident Erin Holland stated that the reason that she’s plunging today is in honor of her younger brother.

“This is what he would have wanted what the rest of our family would have wanted,” said Holland. “So, we are here we are excited, yes, it’s a bittersweet moment because Hes not here. We wish he would be here, but this is a great way to honor him.”

Erins 16-year-old brother Juney Holland died last summer.

Carla White also went on to say that if you are still interested in plunging but weren’t able to make it to this this time, you’re in luck.

“We have a plunge in Marquette Township on March 18th,” said White. “So, you can still sign up for that one and join us there.”

Organizers are deeming this year’s event a success, and next year there hoping even more people come out.

