Westwood Mall hosts Valentine’s Day craft show

The craft show will be held at the Westwood Mall.
The craft show will be held at the Westwood Mall.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a Valentine’s Day craft show on Saturday.

The show will feature a variety of local vendors.

One of the show’s co-organizers said the show is as much about the vendors as it is the customers.

“We have a lot of vendors who are interested in doing a craft show in February, but there weren’t any around in our area,” said co-organizer Addie Carriere. “So, I thought it would be fun to set one up for everyone.”

There will be a wide selection of Valentine’s Day treats and jewelry, as well as face painting for kids.

The show opens at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

Latest News

Grove-R Preschool and Daycare in Chocolay township is expanding. They will be adding a new...
Grove-R Daycare and Preschool in Chocolay Township to expand
Vandament Arena.
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show
The NMU Hospitality Club Chili Challenge fundraiser is back. The event challenges both amateur...
NMU Hospitality Club to host Chili Challenge fundraiser
Ralph's Italian Deli new location.
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business