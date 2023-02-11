Westwood Mall hosts Valentine’s Day craft show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a Valentine’s Day craft show on Saturday.

The show will feature a variety of local vendors.

One of the show’s co-organizers said the show is as much about the vendors as it is the customers.

“We have a lot of vendors who are interested in doing a craft show in February, but there weren’t any around in our area,” said co-organizer Addie Carriere. “So, I thought it would be fun to set one up for everyone.”

There will be a wide selection of Valentine’s Day treats and jewelry, as well as face painting for kids.

The show opens at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.