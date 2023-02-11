Valentine’s Day Craft Show at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Love was in the air at the Westwood Mall for the Valentine’s Day Craft Show.

Local crafters gathered at the Westwood Mall to sell their handmade goods for Valentine’s Day. This was a great opportunity for crafters to get to know one another while also getting to display their work.

A co-organizer said there were plenty of opportunities for the whole family.

“We have over 50 vendors today, from crochet items to jewelry, we have face paint for the kids and a ton of treats, just to bring out some Valentine’s Day stuff for the family,” said Addie Carriere, Valentine’s Day Craft Show co-organizer.

The Valentine’s Day Craft Show hopes to be back next year for another show.

