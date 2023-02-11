Two Ishpeming Businesses Host Valentine’s Day Event

Doozer's and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine's Day event for all ages.
Doozer's and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine's Day event for all ages.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Doozer’s and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine’s Day event for all ages.

They had pottery to paint, cookies to frost and cards to decorate. Family members joined together to enjoy all these two businesses have to offer.

Doozer’s co-owner said a cookie decorating and pottery painting class was a fun way to spend the day.

“This year with our new location we figured we would try to do something in our space,” said Daniel Morgan-Heredia, Doozer’s co-owner. “It was a pretty easy choice to partner with HOTplate since we’re basically partners here already. Cookie decorating is a lot of fun. It’s really simple, and no mess at home.”

If you’re interested in seeing future events or making an order, go to the Doozer’s and the HOTplate websites.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
1 dead in snowmobile crash in Luce County
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
Iron River native Nick Baumgartner gave the award to Jim Kralovec, his t-ball coach when he was...
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
warmer
Blustery day followed by another milder stretch

Latest News

Young and old gathered to observe and compete in the annual Cardboard Sled Races.
Cardboard Sled Races in K. I. Sawyer
Local crafters gathered at the Westwood Mall to sell their handmade goods for Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day Craft Show at Westwood Mall
Ice Mass 2023 at St. Albert the Great University Parish in Houghton.
Ice Masses celebrated in Houghton during Winter Carnival
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business