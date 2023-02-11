Two Ishpeming Businesses Host Valentine’s Day Event

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Doozer’s and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine’s Day event for all ages.

They had pottery to paint, cookies to frost and cards to decorate. Family members joined together to enjoy all these two businesses have to offer.

Doozer’s co-owner said a cookie decorating and pottery painting class was a fun way to spend the day.

“This year with our new location we figured we would try to do something in our space,” said Daniel Morgan-Heredia, Doozer’s co-owner. “It was a pretty easy choice to partner with HOTplate since we’re basically partners here already. Cookie decorating is a lot of fun. It’s really simple, and no mess at home.”

If you’re interested in seeing future events or making an order, go to the Doozer’s and the HOTplate websites.

