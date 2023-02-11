State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday.

The Games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.

Organizers say the Games give people a chance to stay active in the winter.

“This is really an event for all ages and ability levels,” said Eric Engelbarts, Michigan Sports Alliance executive director. “We like to try to offer something for everybody and give Michigan residents the opportunity to stay active in the winter months.”

The Meijer State Games of Michigan will be held in several venues in the Marquette area from Feb. 10 until 13.

