Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show

Vandament Arena.
Vandament Arena.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday.

Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 12,000 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.

Queers & Allies Vice President Avery Zahlmann said planning this event can be stressful but seeing everything come together makes it all worth it.

“You know coordinating all of the performers from Chicago and getting this space all set up with the DJ and everything,” said Zahlmann. “So, there are a lot of moving parts but it’s all worth it in the end.”

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. This event will be $10 for community members and free for any NMU students.

For more information on the drag show click here.

