NMU Hospitality Club to host Chili Challenge fundraiser

The NMU Hospitality Club Chili Challenge fundraiser is back. The event challenges both amateur...
This year the proceeds from the event will be donated to the women's center of Marquette.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Hospitality Club Chili Challenge fundraiser is back.

The event challenges both amateur and professional chefs to make the best chili. Submissions will be judged in three different categories - best use of heat, most unique and best overall. This year, the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Women’s Center in Marquette.

After a three-year break due to COVID-19, NMU Hospitality Club members said they’re excited to be putting it on this year.

“This year, we came back headstrong,” said Trixie Maguran Jacobson, vice president and treasurer of NMU Hospitality Club. “We really wanted to come full-fledged and really bring the community back and say the Chili Challenge is back.”

“We have a lot of people that ask us every year if it’s coming back, so we’re excited to be able to announce that we’re having it back this year,” said Erin Turner, president of NMU Hospitality Club.

The Chili Challenge is Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the NMU Northern Center. Admission is $12 and $6 for students 12 and under.

