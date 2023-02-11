Mild Super Bowl weekend with snow chances next week

Low snow chances until late this upcoming week
Low snow chances until late this upcoming week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The next few days are shaping up to be mostly mild with low chances of snow and above average temperatures. Throughout the week expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with next chances for precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday we can expect a wintry mix of rain and snow that could make traveling difficult. On Thursday we can also see snow come from the south that is looking to mostly affect the eastern portions of the U.P.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated Low 40s possible

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated Low 40s

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies; warm air and calm conditions

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible in the morning that transitions into wintry mix

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of moderate snow in the eastern portion of the U.P.

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light to moderate lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 10s

