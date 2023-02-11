Marquette County Conservation District opens annual tree sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Conservation District’s annual tree sale is now open.

All trees and shrubs sold are native to the U.P.

There are plant options for general purpose planting and landscaping.

Conservation district forester Sara Kelso said these plants benefit the local ecosystem.

“We’re looking to enhance the habitat around here for the ecosystems and for the wildlife that lives here, as well as making sure that we’re not hurting the environment,” said Kelso. “And having plants growing that live around here and are adapted to winters like this and things like that.”

A large variety of native trees shrubs and fruit plants will be available.

Orders will be accepted until April 14th.

Pickup will be held at Belsolda Farm in Marquette on May 5th and 6th.

Click here for more information or to place an order.

