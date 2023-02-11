Ice Masses celebrated in Houghton during Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Houghton celebrated Mass in a unique way Friday and Saturday.

St. Albert the Great University Parish’s ice chapel has become a yearly tradition when Michigan Tech University celebrates Winter Carnival. The church’s first ice chapel was built in 2016.

It is put together in the weeks leading up to the carnival, built out of snow, plywood, and two-by-fours. According to the church’s pastor, Fr. Ben Hasse, it takes $1,000 worth of pizza to keep participants going with construction.

More hands join in the chapel’s creation each year, adding more dimensions and details, like stained ice and a raised pulpit.

Two masses were celebrated Friday evening with one Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.