Grove-R Daycare and Preschool in Chocolay Township to expand

Grove-R Preschool and Daycare in Chocolay township is expanding. They will be adding a new...
Grove-R Preschool and Daycare in Chocolay township is expanding. They will be adding a new office space, a preschool room, and a new toddler area. The daycare is currently unsure how many additional openings the renovation will give them.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Grove-R Daycare and Preschool in Chocolay Township is expanding.

They will be adding a new office space, a preschool room and a new toddler area. The day care is currently unsure how many additional openings the renovation will give them. The goal is to open in April but that may vary depending on materials as well as the weather.

The owner of the day care said there is a waitlist, but anyone is still welcome to apply.

“We have a waitlist right now, so we will be contacting those parents when we have room in those areas,” said Sue Ridolphi, Grove-R Daycare and Preschool owner. “We continue taking kids’ applications to be on the waitlist.”

If you’re interested in a spot with Grove-R, they say stop in to apply. If you’re interested in working there, Ridolphi says you can find them on Indeed.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

Latest News

Vandament Arena.
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show
The craft show will be held at the Westwood Mall.
Westwood Mall hosts Valentine’s Day craft show
The NMU Hospitality Club Chili Challenge fundraiser is back. The event challenges both amateur...
NMU Hospitality Club to host Chili Challenge fundraiser
Ralph's Italian Deli new location.
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business