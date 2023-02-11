Grove-R Daycare and Preschool in Chocolay Township to expand

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Grove-R Daycare and Preschool in Chocolay Township is expanding.

They will be adding a new office space, a preschool room and a new toddler area. The day care is currently unsure how many additional openings the renovation will give them. The goal is to open in April but that may vary depending on materials as well as the weather.

The owner of the day care said there is a waitlist, but anyone is still welcome to apply.

“We have a waitlist right now, so we will be contacting those parents when we have room in those areas,” said Sue Ridolphi, Grove-R Daycare and Preschool owner. “We continue taking kids’ applications to be on the waitlist.”

If you’re interested in a spot with Grove-R, they say stop in to apply. If you’re interested in working there, Ridolphi says you can find them on Indeed.

