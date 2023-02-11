Cardboard Sled Races in K. I. Sawyer

K. I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The competition is on in K.I. Sawyer.

Young and old gathered at the K.I. Sawyer Sledding Hill to observe and compete in the annual Cardboard Sled Races.

The main races are single adults, single kids and teams. Following that there is the “if it slides, it rides” race, which is anything that isn’t meant for sledding. There are awards for fastest sled, coolest sled and an assortment of others.

The event coordinator said the building process varies from person to person.

“They can make it whenever they want. Some of them have sleds that they’ve been working on all year, and some of the make it in the morning before they come here,” said Ryan Lipinski, community events specialist. “The sleds that work the best are just a flat piece of cardboard, but we do give prizes for the coolest sled.”

Organizers send a special thanks to the Gwinn Lion’s Club for sponsoring this year’s event.

