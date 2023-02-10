Winter Carnival fun planned this weekend at Mont Ripley

RIPLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Mont Ripley in Ripley is getting into the spirit of Winter Carnival and gearing up for a busy weekend of activity.

Friday afternoon, Mont Ripley is hosting ski and snowboard races and offering tube sliding from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Mont Ripley will also be open Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Torch Light Parade happens Saturday night when 50 to 60 skiers head down the hill with torches. The event is followed by fireworks off the top of the hill.

The general manager of Mont Ripley says this a tradition they look forward to every year, brought together by the hard work of Michigan Tech’s Blue Key Honor Society.

“It’s them pushing us, really,” said Nick Sirdenis. “And I love it. I get caught up in it. It’s a lot of activity, like I said, you look at the hill and there’s people skiing down and you look out at the canal and there’s snowmobiles going by... and you walk around campus and there’s all the statues. You walk around town. The restaurants are full, the hotels are full. It’s just a fun weekend.”

Click here for Mont Ripley’s full schedule.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.