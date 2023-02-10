What’s up this winter? Upper Michigan Today hits the Keweenaw

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter Carnival is in full swing at Michigan Technological University where you can take a walk through campus to check out about 60 snow statues, or drive to Phi Kappa Tau in Hancock to check out this year’s winning sculpture.

But, that’s not all you can do in the Keweenaw this weekend.

Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon experienced tubing at Mont Ripley Ski Area. The hill is open for tubing every Saturday and Sunday during regular hours. As a Winter Carnival special, staff at Mont Ripley have opened up the tube track today, Friday February 10, for tubing from 4-8.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

Tia and Elizabeth catch up with Visit Keweenaw’s Jesse Wiederhold for a rundown on upcoming events for locals and tourists alike. He recommends checking out Jibba Jabba next weekend.

Snowmobiling is a major part of life in the Keweenaw. Learn more about the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club’s efforts to keep the trails maintained by Trustee Chad VanBennekom. At the end of the season, the club’s groomers will have trekked a distance equivalent to one and a half times around the globe.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

And finally, the DNR is offering a free snowmobiling weekend this weekend. That means you can hit the trails without being set back $52 for a permit.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 am on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.