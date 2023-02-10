West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years.

Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.

“We met with a company called Olympus Mascots out of Milwaukee. They said your story of the West Iron County Wykons is so unique, they wanted to make it their passion project and honor it. They wanted to help us create something that brought the artwork to life,” said Kevin Schmutzler, West Iron County superintendent.

The superintendent said two students were selected to be Westy the Wykon. Staff said they are excited to give students another way to show school pride and stay involved in the district.

