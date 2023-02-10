West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot

Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
Westy the Wkyon dancing with the cheerleading team during halftime
Westy the Wkyon dancing with the cheerleading team during halftime(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years.

Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.

“We met with a company called Olympus Mascots out of Milwaukee. They said your story of the West Iron County Wykons is so unique, they wanted to make it their passion project and honor it. They wanted to help us create something that brought the artwork to life,” said Kevin Schmutzler, West Iron County superintendent.

The superintendent said two students were selected to be Westy the Wykon. Staff said they are excited to give students another way to show school pride and stay involved in the district.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
Delta County Board of Commissioners
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Latest News

Iron River native Nick Baumgartner gave the award to Jim Kralovec, his t-ball coach when he was...
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
Number 24 Mikah Kotajarvi was excited after scoring his second point of the game.
Hancock Central High School hosts annual Special Olympics Unified Champion basketball game
Today, Hancock Central High School hosted its fourth annual Special Olympics Unified Champion...
Today, Hancock Central High School hosted its fourth annual Special Olympics Unified Champion basketball game.
Sandy Knoll Elementary School
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night