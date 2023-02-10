Students, attendees still enjoying activities on second-to-last day of MTU’s Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Winter Carnival snow statue contest may be complete, but the fun is not over yet for students and carnival attendees.

Beginning Friday morning at 10 a.m., fraternity and university organization groups gathered for a tug-o-war tournament at the MTU Student Development Complex (SDC) softball fields.

After several rounds, the MTU Four Wheeler organization brought home the win.

“The Four Wheelers definitely have a reputation that we needed to keep up,” said MTU Four Wheeler Member Sophie Bullin. “So, I think coming into this, we were pretty confident in our strengths. Some of the teams were definitely a little intimidating, but at the end of the day I think we knew we had it.”

And down at the Dee Stadium in downtown Houghton, students set up foam-covered pins for two hours of ice bowling.

Using snow saucers and propelled by their teammates, they aimed to knock over as many as possible.

“It was so fun,” said MTU Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity Member Mack Miller. “I was the human bowling ball for a little bit, and it was just so much fun doing it with my friends and having a good time.”

And starting at noon outside the Walker Arts and Humanities Center, attendees and students alike could enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides around the center of campus.

For some, like University of Illinois Sophomore Student Kia Southerland, it was their first wagon ride in snowy weather.

“I have done a few horse rides in my life, but this is the first time I’ve done it in the snow,” said Southerland. “I got to meet new people, meet some students, and I got to know a little more about the campus.”

And for others, such as MTU Sophomore Engineering Student Daniel Danes, it was more interesting than past riding experiences.

“This one was definitely the coolest because of the scenery, the statues, and the people,” said Danes. “There’s people from all over to enjoy this beautiful festival, and I really enjoyed it.”

Winter Carnival still has one more day full of activity, including a fireworks show and the Winter Carnival SnoBall.

