Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sandy Knoll Elementary School hosted a Social-Emotional Learning Family Fun Night Thursday.

Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) teaches kids how to do things like cope with feelings, set goals and interact with others. Families toured the school where they visited stations to learn about SEL and how it benefits students. Stations included activities such as yoga, skits and self-management.

Sandy Knoll’s principal, Stacy Brock, says the event gave parents a chance to learn about Social-Emotional Learning.

“Tonight is an opportunity for parents to come and learn about what SEL is and then engage in some activities with their families,” said Brock. “Activities that they may be able to bring home and work on with their own children to help develop some of those skills.”

Families that completed all 10 stations were entered into a drawing to win gift baskets.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.