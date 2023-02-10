Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award

Iron River native Nick Baumgartner gave the award to Jim Kralovec, his t-ball coach when he was five years old for the lasting impact on his sports career.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner surprised a former coach during Thursday’s West Iron County girls’ basketball game.

Olympic athletes are given the “Order of Ikkos” award by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to give to an influential coach in the athlete’s life. Iron River Native Nick Baumgartner gave the award to Jim Kralovec, his t-ball coach when he was five years old for the lasting impact on his sports career.

“Through the years I was always able to keep in touch with him. I guess I made an impact. It is nice to see him doing well. He has come a long way,” Kralovec said.

Kralovec said he is humbled by the award and continues to teach elementary physical education to the next generation of Wykon athletes.

“I hope this shows people to go out there and volunteer as a coach. You don’t have to be the best coach ever, but you need to be there for the kids. You need to inspire them, and teach them discipline. It is greatly needed in the world,” Baumgartner said.

