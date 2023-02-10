Munising School Band to hold pancake breakfast, jazz night fundraisers

Munising fundraisers
Munising fundraisers(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 120 6th to 12th grade students take part in the band program at Munising Public Schools.

They are hoping to raise $15,000 dollars for new uniforms and instruments.

“New uniforms and equipment make the students feel more valued and an important part of the community,” said Munising Public Schools Music Teacher Michelle Gaunt.

The Rotary Club of Munising will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Munising middle/high school cafeteria.

“The band will also be playing there, and it will help the cause,” said Munising 8th grader William Wilson.

There will also be a jazz night and silent auction held at Munising’s Gallery Coffee Company on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“We have some local arts and crafts as well as bigger items such as snowshoes. Jim’s Music donated a guitar for the silent auction. There’s a little bit for everyone,” Gaunt said.

Gaunt said the band’s current uniforms are not in the best condition.

“There’s not enough of them to outfit every single student. We also have old uniforms that are dry clean only and the zippers are breaking, many parts have gone missing, buttons falling off, stains,” Gaunt said.

Two other students are excited about the new equipment.

“It’ll be really nice, especially for some of the people in the band when they’re playing at football games. They probably have been wearing the same uniforms that their parents wore,” said Munising 8th grader John Nord.

“We have quite a few instruments that aren’t in great condition so that would be great if we could get some that are more usable,” said Munising Sophomore Nathan Petersen.

Gaunt said there is a $10 suggested donation per individual, $20 per family, or any amount you can afford. If you cannot attend, you can click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

Latest News

Marquette City Band soloist Nancy Zimmerman and conductor Stephen Grugin speak to TV6's Andrew...
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion
Marquette City Band soloist Nancy Zimmerman and conductor Stephen Grugin speak to TV6's Andrew...
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot