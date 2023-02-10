Munising School Band to hold pancake breakfast, jazz night fundraisers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 120 6th to 12th grade students take part in the band program at Munising Public Schools.

They are hoping to raise $15,000 dollars for new uniforms and instruments.

“New uniforms and equipment make the students feel more valued and an important part of the community,” said Munising Public Schools Music Teacher Michelle Gaunt.

The Rotary Club of Munising will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Munising middle/high school cafeteria.

“The band will also be playing there, and it will help the cause,” said Munising 8th grader William Wilson.

There will also be a jazz night and silent auction held at Munising’s Gallery Coffee Company on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“We have some local arts and crafts as well as bigger items such as snowshoes. Jim’s Music donated a guitar for the silent auction. There’s a little bit for everyone,” Gaunt said.

Gaunt said the band’s current uniforms are not in the best condition.

“There’s not enough of them to outfit every single student. We also have old uniforms that are dry clean only and the zippers are breaking, many parts have gone missing, buttons falling off, stains,” Gaunt said.

Two other students are excited about the new equipment.

“It’ll be really nice, especially for some of the people in the band when they’re playing at football games. They probably have been wearing the same uniforms that their parents wore,” said Munising 8th grader John Nord.

“We have quite a few instruments that aren’t in great condition so that would be great if we could get some that are more usable,” said Munising Sophomore Nathan Petersen.

Gaunt said there is a $10 suggested donation per individual, $20 per family, or any amount you can afford. If you cannot attend, you can click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.