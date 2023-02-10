Michigan mom wins national Working Parent Scholarship

FLINT, Mich. (WLUC) - Job-Applications.com announced Wednesday that a Flint, Michigan mom was selected as the sole winner of the most recent round of the company’s national Working Parent Scholarship.

The national winner of this round’s $1,000 Working Parent Scholarship is Sarah Zyburt, 33, of Flint, Michigan.

Zyburt, has a nine-year-old son and is currently a senior in her final semester at Northern Michigan University; she is pursuing a major in Applied Workplace Management.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this scholarship. The critical financial support, as I work diligently to complete my degree, makes a world of difference for me as a single parent,” she said. “Going back to school while parenting and working full time has been a challenge, but one I know will ultimately be rewarding for myself and my son. I am proud to be setting a positive example for my child and other families in this situation.”

Zyburt, currently lives in Flint, but noted her hometown is Marquette, Michigan. In her winning essay, she writes, “I draw hope and joy from my support system, root myself in my determination, and manage my time thoughtfully and intentionally so I can succeed and achieve my degree in the spring of 2023.”

According to a press release from Job-Applications.com, the business is one of the leading job application resources available in the United States, and created the Working Parent Scholarship in 2013 to help families obtain a better education and build a career. Applicants submit an essay on how to successfully balance parenthood, working and excelling in school. To date, more than $40,000 has been awarded by the Ohio-based company to scholarship recipients.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.