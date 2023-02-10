Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is listed at $400,000.

Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve.

“The 600-member cooperative and the 9 board members have decided to dissolve that and buy out the 600 members from their ownership of the cooperative and they will be offering this as a turnkey operation. The building is leased with some expansion room as well,” Re/Max 1st Realty Broker, Owner Fran Sevegney said.

It is located on Lake Street in south Marquette.

Sevegney said all brewing equipment, furnishings, recipes, branding, logos, website, and marketing platforms are included in the sale.

“I think that this is going to be viewed as a good investment and opportunity for someone that wants to take this formerly cooperative ownership business as a great sole proprietor endeavor,” Sevegney said.

TV6 has reached out to Drifa Brewing for more information on the decision to sell but has not heard back.

