Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is listed at $400,000.

Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve.

“The 600-member cooperative and the 9 board members have decided to dissolve that and buy out the 600 members from their ownership of the cooperative and they will be offering this as a turnkey operation. The building is leased with some expansion room as well,” Re/Max 1st Realty Broker, Owner Fran Sevegney said.

It is located on Lake Street in south Marquette.

Sevegney said all brewing equipment, furnishings, recipes, branding, logos, website, and marketing platforms are included in the sale.

“I think that this is going to be viewed as a good investment and opportunity for someone that wants to take this formerly cooperative ownership business as a great sole proprietor endeavor,” Sevegney said.

TV6 has reached out to Drifa Brewing for more information on the decision to sell but has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

Latest News

Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night
Tia and Elizabeth catch up with Keweenaw Snowmobile Club Trustee Chad VanBennekom.
What’s up this winter? Upper Michigan Today hits the Keweenaw
Cardio, Chocolate, and Champagne is part of Brookridge Heights' All Together Now campaign
Brookridge Heights to host Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate event
1 dead in snowmobile crash in Luce County