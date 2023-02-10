Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion

The free concert features a unique work for piano with a concert band accompaniment.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion.

James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.

Wagner has also been a regular participant in Marquette’s Upper Peninsula Community Band Festival, playing percussion in the Festival Band beginning in 2014. Wagner holds music degrees from Eastern Michigan University (piano, organ, and composition) and University of Michigan (organ). In 2016, he retired from church music, after more than thirty years of service.

The performance is part of a full program at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Kaufman Auditorium. Admission is free.

Watch the video above for an interview with conductor Stephen Grugin and soloist Nancy Zimmerman.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

Latest News

Marquette City Band soloist Nancy Zimmerman and conductor Stephen Grugin speak to TV6's Andrew...
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night