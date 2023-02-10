Lakestate Industries celebrates 50 years helping community members find jobs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County nonprofit known for helping the community find jobs is celebrating 50 years.

When Lakestate Industries started in 1973, it was serving 10 people. Now, there are 140 people in the program at a time.

“We’re very happy with the way things have gone the first 50 years and looking forward to what’s coming up next,” said Chris Holmes, the president of Lakestate Industries’ board.

Lakestate helps unemployed people break through barriers to find jobs.

“Help them grow and learn and feel productive and a part of their community,” said Cheryl Ohman, the executive director of Lakestate Industries.

At Lakestate Industries, people are hired to make Yooper Firestarters or work in the woodshop.

“We have a well-developed program for training people who are new to the world of work in terms of how you behave and how you act, what you do on the job,” said Holmes.

From there, they can get jobs with companies in the community.

“When it’s payday and they’re earning that paycheck, that’s what it’s all about. We can see the joy on their face that they’ve earned that paycheck and they get to go out and spend that money in the community,” said Ohman.

“We appreciate the employers who are willing to work with us and develop those job sites for these folks,” said Holmes.

The nonprofit says this allows everyone the potential to find their own career path.

“This is an opportunity for people who aren’t quite ready to have a job out in the community to start. It also is an opportunity then for people who are ready to get that job in the community and we can help them,” said Ohman. “Lakestate Industries continues to always look for new opportunities and new adventures to help the people we serve learn more skills and become more independent.”

