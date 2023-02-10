Lakestate Industries celebrates 50 years helping community members find jobs

Lakestate helps unemployed people break through barriers to find jobs.
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County nonprofit known for helping the community find jobs is celebrating 50 years.

When Lakestate Industries started in 1973, it was serving 10 people. Now, there are 140 people in the program at a time.

“We’re very happy with the way things have gone the first 50 years and looking forward to what’s coming up next,” said Chris Holmes, the president of Lakestate Industries’ board.

Lakestate helps unemployed people break through barriers to find jobs.

“Help them grow and learn and feel productive and a part of their community,” said Cheryl Ohman, the executive director of Lakestate Industries.

At Lakestate Industries, people are hired to make Yooper Firestarters or work in the woodshop.

“We have a well-developed program for training people who are new to the world of work in terms of how you behave and how you act, what you do on the job,” said Holmes.

From there, they can get jobs with companies in the community.

“When it’s payday and they’re earning that paycheck, that’s what it’s all about. We can see the joy on their face that they’ve earned that paycheck and they get to go out and spend that money in the community,” said Ohman.

“We appreciate the employers who are willing to work with us and develop those job sites for these folks,” said Holmes.

The nonprofit says this allows everyone the potential to find their own career path.

“This is an opportunity for people who aren’t quite ready to have a job out in the community to start. It also is an opportunity then for people who are ready to get that job in the community and we can help them,” said Ohman. “Lakestate Industries continues to always look for new opportunities and new adventures to help the people we serve learn more skills and become more independent.”

To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
Delta County Board of Commissioners
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Latest News

TV6's Escanaba Bureau Reporter Grace Blair talks with Lakestate Industries to see how it...
Lakestate 50 Years
Keweenaw Community Foundation hands off Brewfest responsibilities to Houghton Rotary Club
Keweenaw Community Foundation hands off Keweenaw Brewfest responsibilities to Rotary Club of Houghton
Families Against Narcotics graphic
Families Against Narcotics meets in Escanaba to educate on drug addictions
TV6's Justin van't Hof takes us to Munising to see what is going on at Michigan Ice Fest.
Michigan Ice Fest