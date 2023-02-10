Keweenaw Community Foundation hands off Keweenaw Brewfest responsibilities to Rotary Club of Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Thursday, the Keweenaw Community Foundation (KCF) has handed over all responsibilities of the Keweenaw Brewfest to the Rotary Club of Houghton.

The event offers free beer tastings, food vendors, live music and more.

Due to the pandemic, it has not been held in three years.

Representatives of KCF, the Rotary and the City of Houghton met on Houghton’s downtown pier on Thursday to announce this transition.

According to KCF Executive Director Robin Meneguzzo, the Rotary Club approached the KCF about taking on the event.

“When the Rotary approached us, we were actually really excited about the idea of working with them to hold the event,” said Meneguzzo. “And as we started to talk about that partnership, we really felt that the Rotary was in the best place to be able to actually hold the event for the future and be able to bring the fundraiser to continue to meet their mission and values that they’re trying to spread in the community.”

Meneguzzo also said the Rotary has provided the KCF with all the means to make the event happen, including the Rotary’s event inventory and advice on how to run the event.

“We’ve provided them with kind of a playbook as to how we did things, you know, kind of like ‘here are our sponsors’ and ‘here are things to kind of help you get started with it,’” continued Meneguzzo. “So, we thought that was a really great way to help them be successful.”

The Rotary plans on using the funds gained from the vent to use in future club projects, such as supporting local non-profits and youth organizations.

“We’re very excited to partner with them and receive this large fundraiser as a way to support our projects,” said Houghton Rotary Club President Eli Karttunen. “A lot of youth-based programming is going to be supported through this event.”

The Rotary will also be working with the City of Houghton to hold the event on the pier, including providing tents and additional assistance.

“It’s a beautiful venue and it’s going to provide good space,” added Karttunen. “It’s a convenient location for everyone.”

The Keweenaw Brewfest will be held on Aug. 19.

Karttunen says that tickets will be available in the near future.

