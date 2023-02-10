Keweenaw Community Foundation hands off Keweenaw Brewfest responsibilities to Rotary Club of Houghton

Keweenaw Community Foundation hands off Brewfest responsibilities to Houghton Rotary Club
Keweenaw Community Foundation hands off Brewfest responsibilities to Houghton Rotary Club(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Thursday, the Keweenaw Community Foundation (KCF) has handed over all responsibilities of the Keweenaw Brewfest to the Rotary Club of Houghton.

The event offers free beer tastings, food vendors, live music and more.

Due to the pandemic, it has not been held in three years.

Representatives of KCF, the Rotary and the City of Houghton met on Houghton’s downtown pier on Thursday to announce this transition.

According to KCF Executive Director Robin Meneguzzo, the Rotary Club approached the KCF about taking on the event.

“When the Rotary approached us, we were actually really excited about the idea of working with them to hold the event,” said Meneguzzo. “And as we started to talk about that partnership, we really felt that the Rotary was in the best place to be able to actually hold the event for the future and be able to bring the fundraiser to continue to meet their mission and values that they’re trying to spread in the community.”

Meneguzzo also said the Rotary has provided the KCF with all the means to make the event happen, including the Rotary’s event inventory and advice on how to run the event.

“We’ve provided them with kind of a playbook as to how we did things, you know, kind of like ‘here are our sponsors’ and ‘here are things to kind of help you get started with it,’” continued Meneguzzo. “So, we thought that was a really great way to help them be successful.”

The Rotary plans on using the funds gained from the vent to use in future club projects, such as supporting local non-profits and youth organizations.

“We’re very excited to partner with them and receive this large fundraiser as a way to support our projects,” said Houghton Rotary Club President Eli Karttunen. “A lot of youth-based programming is going to be supported through this event.”

The Rotary will also be working with the City of Houghton to hold the event on the pier, including providing tents and additional assistance.

“It’s a beautiful venue and it’s going to provide good space,” added Karttunen. “It’s a convenient location for everyone.”

The Keweenaw Brewfest will be held on Aug. 19.

Karttunen says that tickets will be available in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
UPDATE: Search scaled back, name released of missing ice climber near Miners Castle
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
Delta County Board of Commissioners
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Latest News

TV6's Escanaba Bureau Reporter Grace Blair talks with Lakestate Industries to see how it...
Lakestate 50 Years
Families Against Narcotics graphic
Families Against Narcotics meets in Escanaba to educate on drug addictions
Lakestate Industries celebrates 50 years.
Lakestate Industries celebrates 50 years helping community members find jobs
TV6's Justin van't Hof takes us to Munising to see what is going on at Michigan Ice Fest.
Michigan Ice Fest