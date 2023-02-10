Iron Mountain’s North Elementary school more than triples reading goal during ‘Read-a-thon’ campaign

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students celebrated the end of a successful “Read-a-thon” campaign at North Elementary School Friday. The school’s original goal was to read 20,000 minutes in three weeks. Students finished with 66,530 minutes.

“To know the initial goal of 20,000 reading minutes was met within a week. To know and understand it came out to 66,000 minutes of reading time just blew away any idea of how far we can go with this,” said Andy Mendini, North Elementary principal.

Students and their parents created an online account to track their reading minutes. In Katelynn Grenier’s second-grade class alone, students read more than 6,000 minutes.

“I saw it as a motivator for kids that weren’t that into reading. Now they had a friendly competition with their friends,” Grenier said. “They were saying things like ‘I read 30 minutes last night’ and ‘I have to read more tonight to beat you.’ It was really cool to see a bunch of kids reading more at home than maybe they would have before.”

To celebrate, each grade named a pig and raced it in the gym. Grenier said this provides positive reinforcement for an achievement.

“The kids were able to realize they were able to meet a goal and exceed the goal and keep pushing themselves to become better,” Grenier said.

During the event, the school also raised $5,770 to start a school store.

“This money that was raised gives us a good start to buy items for kids to have that they can purchase at the school store,” Mendini said.

The school store will include stickers, iron mountain wristbands, fidgets and more. The PTO said the school store will open on Feb. 20.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.