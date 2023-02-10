Hancock Central High School hosts annual Special Olympics Unified Champion basketball game

Hancock Central High School hosted its annual unified basketball game at the school’s gymnasium.
Number 24 Mikah Kotajarvi was excited after scoring his second point of the game.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Hancock Central High School hosted its fourth annual Special Olympics Unified Champion basketball game.

The game featured middle and high school coed students who live with intellectual disabilities. Substitute teacher and organizer Danielle Thoune said the game pairs Special Olympic athletes with Hancock peer mentor high school students.

“Every peer is placed with a mentor throughout the school day for an hour each day,” said Thoune. “This trimester, we have about 20 student peer mentors and eight of them volunteered to play today on the court. We will have three cognitively impaired students and two mentors on the court at all times.”

Thoune said the rules of the game are different from a regular basketball game.

“We do score and points the same, and we usually don’t count traveling and double dribbling,” said Thoune. “We try to work on any fouls, and we’ll get some free throws in there, and outside of the bounds is something we try to keep an eye on.”

One experienced player, Hancock Central High School Junior Mikah Kotajarvi said this is his third year playing and his experience in the past two years has been a positive one.

“It’s a fun time to bring students with disabilities together for a game of basketball at a level that they’ve never done before with all these fans cheering and celebrating,” said Kotajarvi.

Thoune said she wants to thank everyone in the community that came to the game as it meant the world to the players.

