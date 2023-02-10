Families Against Narcotics meets in Escanaba to educate on drug addictions

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program in Delta County is helping families who have loved ones struggling with addiction, called Families Against Narcotics (FAN).

The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month to provide resources to families.

“Our goals are to ultimately help beat the stigma against addiction and to help people in addiction and the family members who have experienced firsthand addiction from their loved ones,” said Taylor Shanahan, the vice president of Families Against Narcotics in Delta County.

Last month the group covered the science of addiction and this month a guest speaker will share insight into why addicts do what they do.

“Educate people on the grip of addiction and how it does affect people so they can better understand what this person may be going through,” said Steve Parks, the president of Families Against Narcotics in Delta County.

FAN meets at Wellspring Community Church in Escanaba. Even though it’s in a church, the group is not affiliated with any religious organization and everyone is welcome.

Click here to learn more about the program in Delta County.

To learn more about FAN in Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.