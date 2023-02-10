DNR provides key ice safety tips after recent warm-up

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many outdoor enthusiasts are still heading out to bodies of water like the Bay De Noc for winter activities.

With above-average temperatures affecting the U.P. this week, the topic of ice safety has become more important. Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Christopher Lynch said there are many methods to plan ahead before heading out on the ice.

“Figure out what you can about the ice before you even go out on it. Some things we’ll tell people, as general advice is to let someone know where you’re going to check in with that person. Let them know when you’re going to be back,” Lynch said.

Another tip Lynch provides is to check the weather forecast ahead of a trip and consult with local bait and tackle shops to see what they’ve heard about conditions. For example, Bayshore Resort Bait and Tackle Owner Jon Creten said they will provide consistent communication about the Bay.

“I’m very cautious when it comes to the ice conditions, so when everybody comes through the door, I tell them where not to go, and what to watch for. We post our Facebook page and we’re constantly in contact with the DNR,” Creten said.

Creten said business has been good despite the warm-up this week as the cold evenings have frozen any surface water. Creten expects steady business for the rest of the season but said to be wary of changing ice conditions as March approaches.

“We start watching really close to the thaw on the rivers. Once the river starts thawing out, you get the influx of warm water coming from the north and that really deteriorates the ice very quickly,” Creten said.

The DNR reminds people the deadline to have shanties removed from the ice in the U.P. is midnight Mar. 15. You can find other tips from the DNR about ice safety here.

