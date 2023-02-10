Clearing out to a sunnier, mild Super Bowl Weekend

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Towards the weekend, milder and drier conditions prevail under a ridge of high pressure -- accelerating into Saturday as southwest winds pick up to gale-force (gusts around 40 mph). Then, a clipper system from the Prairie Provinces of Canada delivers a chance of scattered snow showers to the region Monday before a stronger system from the Central Plains brings widespread mixed rain and snow Wednesday.

Tonight: Lake effect snow and clouds clearing out overnight; southwest winds gusting over 20 mph overnight

>Lows: 0s/10s (colder inland)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild but windy with southwest gusts over 35 mph

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers north and east

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy, seasonably warm but windy

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wintry mix of showers; blustery

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

