Brookridge Heights to host Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people together with champagne, chocolate, and cardio.

Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together.

This month, Brookridge will host Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate. As the name suggests, residents and guests will be treated to chocolate and champagne while enjoying a 15-minute Zumba dance party. There will also be prizes and raffles.

Brookridge says the event is an opportunity to check out the facility.

“If you’ve ever been thinking about assisted living options, or maybe you haven’t been in yet and you want to come and check us out, now’s the time to do so,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights director of sales and marketing. “Come and get some chocolate fountain, champagne, and then a little Zumba action.”

Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate will be Feb. 16 from 3-5 p.m. at Brookridge Heights. RSVP by Monday, Feb. 13 by emailing lindsay.hemmila@brookridge-heights.com or by calling (906) 225-4488.

