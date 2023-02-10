Blustery day followed by another milder stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blustery and more typical February conditions persist today with lingering lake-effect snow showers in the north. The pattern will shift bringing a dry weekend with windy conditions tomorrow. Southwesterly winds will have speeds of 15-20mph with gusts around 35mph. Next week remains above normal with potential record highs on Valentine’s Day. Models are indicating the potential of two systems bringing widespread precip next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on those!

Today: Blustery with lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, windy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Unseasonably warm partly cloudy

>Highs: Mainly mid-40s

Wednesday: Light rain followed by a snow mixture

>Highs: Low 40s

Thursday: Morning rain/snow mix. Then, late-day wet snow becomes widespread by the evening

>Highs: Mid-30s

