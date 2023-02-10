1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Luce County late Wednesday evening.

On February 8, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post responded around 9:00 p.m. to a snowmobile crash on Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Rd. 371.

Investigators say 49-year-old Robert Huffmaster of Valparaiso, Indiana was traveling alone when he ran off of the trail and struck a tree. Huffmaster was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Luce County EMS and officers from the Michigan DNR.

