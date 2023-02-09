Win prizes for exploring Marquette County with Travel Marquette’s Winter Adventure Rewards Pass

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can win prizes for exploring Marquette County this winter.

Travel Marquette recently launched the Winter Adventure Rewards Pass app. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits on the app. Folks can then redeem those points for prizes such as a pom hat from Loyaltees or a gift card to a local coffee shop.

Travel Marquette says people are already taking advantage of the app.

“What we’re trying to do is get people to explore,” said Susan Estler, Travel Marquette CEO. “We’ve actually even had some locals come in and say that they have gone places that they traditionally don’t go to spend a little time outside here in Marquette County, and visitors as well.”

You can sign up for the app here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.