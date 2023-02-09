UP dispensary among winners of best places to work

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan dispensary has been named one of the top five best places to work at this year.

‘The Best Companies Group’ partnered with Cannabis Business Times to rank the best dispensaries in the country to work for. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. placed fifth and is in the only Michigan dispensary among the eight winners for 2023. Fire Station Co-Owner Logan Stauber said it is rewarding to have hard work recognized.

“We often times have our heads down and we’re working very hard and continuing just focusing on our continual improvement and to be recognized is very gratifying,” Satuber said.

Stauber said now the business is striving to reach number 1 in the future.

