Take a walk through Michigan Tech University's campus during 101st Winter Carnival

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at snow statues and other Winter Carnival traditions
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Michigan Tech University in Houghton.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Michigan Tech University in Houghton.(wluc)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter Carnival is here at Michigan Tech University and the snow statue-building competition has officially wrapped up.

Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson are live on campus in Houghton to check out the frozen artwork and traditions that go along with them.

Broomball is just one of those traditions, and as it turns out, the students take it as seriously as their academics.

Students make their own sticks out of, you guessed it, brooms and tape. This soccer-hockey-hybrid sport amps the students up for winter and encourages camaraderie and friendly competition.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the tradition of broomball on Michigan Tech's campus.

Chatting with Joe Dlugos, the president of the Blue Key Honor Society, Elizabeth and Tia highlight the other fun activities on campus during Winter Carnival and learn about the snow statue judging criteria.

This year’s theme: tasty foods for wintry moods.

Upper Michigan Today talks to Blue Key Honor Society President Joe Dlugos about the traditions on campus during Winter Carnival.

About 60 student-organizations participated in the snow statue-building competition.

Some groups worked overnight only, while others spent the entire month sculpting their structures.

Take a look at all-night snow statues on Michigan Tech's campus.

Michigan Tech University’s campus is open to visitors who want to check out the statues on February 9, 10, and 11.

You can walk through MTU's campus on February 9 and 10 at any time to see the snow statues.

The winners of the competition will be announced on Thursday afternoon. You can keep up with Winter Carnival activities at mtu.edu.

You can find more coverage of MTU’s Winter Carnival on the TV6 Morning News here.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

