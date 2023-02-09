Superior Fab Lab nonprofit invites creators and innovators to participate in DIY Maker Fest

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The nonprofit makerspace organization, Superior Fab Lab, is preparing for its first annual Maker Fest in March.

The event will be held at the Houghton Middle and High school cafeteria.

Revolving around the theme of The Elements of Making, the fest will showcase community innovators and creators in textiles, wood and electronics.

“Maker Fest is kind of going to be a combination of a craft show, an educational seminar, a competition and all sorts of things that relate back to the idea of making in DIY,” said Superior Fab Lab Maker Fest Organizer Dr. Shane Oberloier.

Both children and adults can learn from these makers in presentations, participate in competitions and purchase from vendors.

Superior Fab Lab says they have slots remaining for additional creators.

“We’re looking for any type of vendor that might be interested in one, selling their wares, but also two, interfacing with the people that come in,” continued Oberloier. “And maybe answering questions about how they got into whatever craft that they are kind of selling and where people could start with it.”

Superior Fab Lab hopes to make the event annual and potentially have it run over multiple days.

“One of our biggest goals is to help promote Superior Fab Lab as an idea and start promoting our events in the future,” added Oberloier. “So, one of our biggest things is to have everyone here and then start to get their interest so we can have inertia into the next Superior Maker Fest and all these events in between.”

The event begins on Mar. 18 from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, check out Superior Fab Lab’s website by clicking here.

