Special Olympics Polar Plunge returns to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A cold dunk for a good cause, the annual Munising Polar Plunge is returning to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday.

All money raised from the event goes toward the Michigan Special Olympics.

In addition to the plunge, the event will feature a parade of costumes, an after-plunge bash and a 50-50 raffle.

The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Michigan. Co-coordinator of the event Carl White says he hopes attendees walk away feeling good about taking the plunge to support the cause.

“Hopefully they feel a little cold from getting in the water, a little wet, but hopefully they feel good about themselves for supporting our athletes, that is the main takeaway,” White said.

To sign up for the plunge you can visit the polar plunge website or sign up on the day of the event at the east channel brewing company. Registration starts at 1 p.m. with the plunge starting at 2:30 p.m.

