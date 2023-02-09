Snowy, icy and blustery end to the work week

Wintry mix becoming light to moderate snow towards Friday morning -- slick, poor visibility too from blowing snow and freezing spray nearshore.
Wintry mix becoming light to moderate snow towards Friday morning -- slick, poor visibility too...
Wintry mix becoming light to moderate snow towards Friday morning -- slick, poor visibility too from blowing snow and freezing spray nearshore.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A low pressure system centered over eastern Lower Michigan spins off a wintry mix/wet snow over the southern and eastern counties of Upper Michigan Thursday, at times falling moderate. It’s a transition to lake effect snow as the system pushes east of the U.P. Friday. Total amounts of snow from Thursday to Friday can range around 3-6″ in higher terrain west and central -- for eastern counties, northwest wind belts can receive more than 6″ in Eastern Alger, Northern Schoolcraft and Northern Luce counties.

Towards the weekend, milder and drier conditions prevail under a ridge of high pressure. Then, a clipper system from the Prairie Provinces of Canada delivers a chance of scattered snow showers to the region Monday before a stronger system from the Central Plains brings widespread mixed rain and snow Wednesday.

Tonight: Wintry mix transitioning to light to moderate lake effect snow overnight; patchy blowing snow; light icing possible especially near the Lake Superior shore with the addition of freezing spray; blustery north winds gusting over thirty-five miles per hour

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; gradually diminishing towards evening; blustery

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild but windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers north and east

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy, seasonably warm but windy

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wintry mix of showers; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

