Snow statue competitions come to an end at MTU’s Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The work on Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) Winter Carnival snow statues has come to a close.

All-nighter students put the finishing touches on their snow statues earlier this morning before the 9 a.m. cutoff. Judges fanned out across campus at 9:30 a.m. to decide how everyone measured up.

“I’ve been judging statues for the last few years. It’s really interesting to see how all of these fraternities and organizations and sororities go ahead and sort of make like a theme that really relates to the local area a lot of times. So, it’s really fun to see how they do this,” said Winter Carnival statue judge, Eric Coon.

The statues are broken into all-nighter and month-long categories. The categories are then further split into men’s, women’s, and co-ed divisions. Judges evaluate several factors to determine their scores.

Another Winter Carnival statue judge, Romona Englund said, “They have to meet the theme of the year, and they have to make sure that they follow the proportions, the intricacies, and make sure we understand exactly what they’re doing. So when you’re looking at the statue, then you can understand the theme of the whole year.”

Statues depicted all kinds of scenes this year, including a gingerbread house set by Lambda Chi Alpha, a Scooby-Doo scene, complete with the mystery machine and a depiction of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory from Phi Kappa Tau in Hancock, which secured first place in the month-long division.

“I like them much better this year because of the fact that the snow is much whiter. We have a lot of fresh snow; it just seems like a lot more detail,” said Englund.

“I noticed a lot of board games and movies and such,” added Coon. “And it’s really cool to see that they can get this imagination through just one little topic.”

