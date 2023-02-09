Northern Waters Casino & Resort donates money to support Watersmeet school council project

The Northern Waters casino general manager presents the Watersmeet student council with a check...
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County school’s student council is moving forward with a project to help their fellow classmates and a generous donation from a casino has given the project a boost.

Student council president Brock Shively said the money will support the schools’ personal care project--an open supply rack full of hygiene products for anyone who needs them.

“I know that products are very expensive now these days,” Shively said. “I wouldn’t want to go to school smelling or not having shampoo to use, so it does help with a lot of things.”

Shively says the money will make sure the project is around for years to come.

“I am hoping that we can continue to fund our personal care project,” Shively said. “I believe that all students should have access to personal hygiene products. All that money will continue to go towards that.”

Northern Waters Casino General Manager John McGeshick says the casino is happy to support community efforts.

“It is pretty important to give back to the community and the kids to make sure that they are getting the right amount of hygiene stuff and making themselves feel better about themselves when they go to school,” McGeshick said.

The students also received donations from the Lac Vieux Desert Health Center and other organizations. McGeshick says the students have inspired him.

“I am proud of all of them and what they are doing for their own community inside the school outside that they are working hard to get everyone involved in it,” McGeshick said.

Shively says he hopes other schools pay attention.

“I think it should encourage other schools to do the same project,” Shively said. “Hopefully, we set some examples for them out there.”

The student council hopes to expand the project and add another personal care station in the school.

