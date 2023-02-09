NMU students lead Found Space Theatre Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization.

Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.

Co-founders of the organization have high hopes for the future.

“What makes the FST special is that it is giving students the opportunity to really express themselves creatively without being held back, in a way by the rules of the university, the professors and everything,” said Rebecca Piepszak, president and co-founder of Found Space Theatre. “They are free to create their own image.”

