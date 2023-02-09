NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.

Organizers say this is a chance for NMU Athletics to give back to the Marquette community.

“We decided to do it because I believe the community and NMU Athletics just get along so well,” said Patrick Andrews, NMU SAAC public relations. “We need a great time for the parents to go out and enjoy themselves, so why not bring [your kids] down to Vandament?”

To register for the event, click here. Walk-up registrations will be accepted upon availability.

