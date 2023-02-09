New child care option coming to Ishpeming

By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming.

The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.

Ishpeming Public Schools District Superintendent Carrie Meyer said the program will be an excellent opportunity for families with little ones in the area.

“We’re looking at a complete center to provide an opportunity for the families of our community, or anywhere in Marquette County, to take advantage of,” said Meyer.

Interested parents and family members can attend a meeting to learn more.

That will be in the Ishpeming High School cafeteria Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:00 p.m.

