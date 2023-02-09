MTU’s Guardians of the North offer traditional pancake fundraiser for Winter Carnival all-nighters

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) began its Winter Carnival All-Nighter Wednesday evening, which runs until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Students and staff prepared throughout the day for the numerous activities the night will bring, including the available food.

Outside of local eateries lending their services and free chili being offered, members of MTU’s Guardians of the North (GOTN) organization prepared pancakes.

“The fundraiser has been going on with Guardians of the North for over a decade,” said GOTN pancake fundraiser organizer Cody Scholz. “It’s really been a tradition in our student organization. We coordinate with Michigan Tech Catering for our supplies. We serve pancakes from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.”

The Guardians set up in Fisher Hall, preparing pancakes, sausage and orange juice for anyone hungry.

“You do a one-time payment and then you get a wristband,” continued Scholz. “And then you’re free to come and go as you please, and it’s all you can eat.”

A DJ also takes music requests for those sticking around.

The volunteers also get the chance to catch up with friends while working.

“The whole night is just awesome, spending time with your friends, and seeing all of our other friends who aren’t in our student organization,” said GOTN Member Mitchell Krueger. “They come and get pancakes and we talk with them and we just talk with the rest of the students that are there. Some faculty like to come out as well. It’s really just a big social event.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser are split between building community relationships and supporting future organization activities.

