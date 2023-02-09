Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Northern Waters Casino finish food drive

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and Northern Waters Casino in Watersmeet have finished their non-perishable goods drive.

The casino collected more than 1,101 non-perishable goods. Last year, the casino donated 600 goods to the local food pantry.

Employees challenged each other to see who could raise the most food with one person donating more than 300 pieces of food.

“It is something that the tribe strives to do,” Northern Waters Casino & Lac Vieux Desert Training Specialist Traci Runcie said. “Not just reaching out with doing just this one charitable event with a competition but helping to make a difference in the community because people are struggling right now.”

The casino is doing a new fundraiser this month for the Beacon House in Marquette. Those interested can donate at the casino.

