Iron Range Roll holds logo design contest

Iron Range Roll
Iron Range Roll(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette’s Iron Range Roll is holding a logo design contest.

It is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 16-mile-long bike race. The only requirements are that the logo includes “10th anniversary” and must be presented with one color.

The winner will receive an acknowledgment, a free race ticket, a free t-shirt, and a free one-year membership to Connect Marquette. Entries will be accepted until February 22.

“We’re also accepting sponsors for the race, and we have a great group of volunteers and race committee that put on a really exciting, family-friendly race,” said Iron Range Roll Race Co-Chair Dan Korhonen.

Last year, the Iron Range Roll raised $10,000 for the YMCA of Marquette County Youth Programs.

You can submit your design by emailing ironrangeroll@connectmarquette.org

The final countdown to snow statue judging at MTU's Winter Carnival
All nighter! Michigan Tech students work through the night on snow statues for 2023 Winter Carnival
Elizabeth & Tia wrap up the early morning hours at Winter Carnival
Tia visits the defending snow statue champions at MTU's Winter Carnival
The final countdown to snow statue judging at MTU's Winter Carnival
