Iron Range Roll holds logo design contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette’s Iron Range Roll is holding a logo design contest.

It is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 16-mile-long bike race. The only requirements are that the logo includes “10th anniversary” and must be presented with one color.

The winner will receive an acknowledgment, a free race ticket, a free t-shirt, and a free one-year membership to Connect Marquette. Entries will be accepted until February 22.

“We’re also accepting sponsors for the race, and we have a great group of volunteers and race committee that put on a really exciting, family-friendly race,” said Iron Range Roll Race Co-Chair Dan Korhonen.

Last year, the Iron Range Roll raised $10,000 for the YMCA of Marquette County Youth Programs.

You can submit your design by emailing ironrangeroll@connectmarquette.org

