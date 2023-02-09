Front brings snowy & blustery conditions soon

A system will track across the Lower Peninsula today. The edge of the precipitation will skirt across the far eastern counties with a rain/snow mixture this afternoon. Otherwise, if traveling south of the Mackinac Bridge it will be very slippery with wet heavy snow. As a cold front moves in, we will also have snow developing in the western counties this afternoon. Behind it, lake effect snow showers increase along the northwesterly wind belts and conditions become windy into tomorrow. We’re expecting snowfall to range from 1-3″ with areas within the lake effect bands 4-6″. This blast of February weather is short-lived as the pattern yet again transitions back to unseasonably warm conditions.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon rain/snow in the east and snow west

>Highs: Low to mid 30s, upper 30s south

Friday: Blustery and snowy in the north

>Highs: Upper teens north and west, low 20s east

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid-30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a rain/snow mixture

>Highs: Upper 30s

