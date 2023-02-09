Feeding America to hold distribution event in Marquette County Thursday

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a food distribution event in Chocolay Township on Thursday.

It will be located at Silver Creek Thrift Store, located at 219 Silver Creek Road. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

Anyone planning on picking up items must stay in their vehicle as this is a drive-thru event.

